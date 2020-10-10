Cam Newton Won’t Practice Saturday; Patriots Undecided On Week 5 Starting QB

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t name a starting quarterback for Monday’s game against the Denver Broncos in a conference call with reporters Saturday morning.

Belichick would say that he doesn’t expect quarterback Cam Newton or cornerback Stephon Gilmore, both of whom are on the COVID/reserve list, to practice Saturday in the Patriots’ first session of the week.

Belichick made it clear that things are in flux with his football team right now by repeating the phrases “day-by-day” and “hour-by-hour.”

Belichick cut off a question when asked if Newton would start if eligible by Monday.

“I’m not getting a bunch of hypotheticals,” Belichick said. “I just told you that. We’re taking it day-by-day, hour-by-hour.”

Belichick also wouldn’t answer if he expected Newton or Gilmore to be eligible to play by Monday.

“Hour-by-hour,” Belichick said.

The Patriots started Brian Hoyer at quarterback Monday against the Chiefs after Newton tested positive for COVID last Friday. Hoyer was benched midway through the third quarter, and Jarrett Stidham came into the game.

Belichick wouldn’t name a starter for Monday’s game.

“We’re taking it day by day,” Belichick said. “Today is Saturday morning.”

Belichick also wouldn’t say if the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart — Newton, Hoyer, Stidham and practice squad QB Jake Dolegala — has reshuffled.

“Day by day,” Belichick said.

The Patriots originally were scheduled to play the Broncos on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. Their game was rescheduled to Monday at 5:02 p.m. after Gilmore’s positive test. The Patriots didn’t practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday this week. They’ll get in one practice Saturday and a walk-through Sunday before Monday’s game at Gillette Stadium.

