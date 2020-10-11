Cam Newton’s Father Says Patriots QB Has Been COVID Symptom-Free

Quarterback Cam Newton has a much better shot to play in the Patriots’ fifth game of the season after their Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos was pushed back to Week 6.
It helps that Newton, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2, has been symptom-free, according to his father, Cecil.
“I was asking him about his immune system and how he felt and whether the symptoms were like fever, chills, headaches, coughs, that kind of stuff,” Cecil Newton told Bridget Condon of ABC 11. “He had none of the symptoms, so I think he’ll be able to combat his way through it.”
Cecil Newton went on to talk about the future and said it’s ultimately not his family’s decision whether Cam Newton re-signs with the Patriots.
“The Patriots are growing on him as I’m sure he’s growing on the Patriots,” Cecil Newton said. “I do see some success. It depends on what happens this year as to whether that opportunity to be re-signed. That’s not in our decision making.”
Newton should be able to play against the Broncos next week as long as he’s cleared by a Patriots team doctor. It will have been 16 days since Newton’s initial positive test by the next time the Patriots take the game field.