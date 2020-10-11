Cam Newton’s Father Says Patriots QB Has Been COVID Symptom-Free

Quarterback Cam Newton has a much better shot to play in the Patriots’ fifth game of the season after their Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos was pushed back to Week 6.

It helps that Newton, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2, has been symptom-free, according to his father, Cecil.

Cam Newton’s dad, Cecil, said Cam had been wearing a mask and staying socially distant before his #COVID diagnosis. He says Cam has no symptoms and is sure he’s “roaring to go to play.” Monday’s game between @Patriots & @Broncos has been postponed. #Patriots #CamNewton #NFL pic.twitter.com/y1XAe9pcta — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 11, 2020

“I was asking him about his immune system and how he felt and whether the symptoms were like fever, chills, headaches, coughs, that kind of stuff,” Cecil Newton told Bridget Condon of ABC 11. “He had none of the symptoms, so I think he’ll be able to combat his way through it.”

Cecil added he has no concerns about #COVID-19 setting Cam back.

“He’s a committed guy and the Patriots are growing on him as I’m sure he’s growing on the Patriots. It will be a bright day if

Cam can remain healthy and stay focused.” #Patriots #NFL pic.twitter.com/2wYdoj0ZDl — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 11, 2020

Cecil Newton went on to talk about the future and said it’s ultimately not his family’s decision whether Cam Newton re-signs with the Patriots.

“The Patriots are growing on him as I’m sure he’s growing on the Patriots,” Cecil Newton said. “I do see some success. It depends on what happens this year as to whether that opportunity to be re-signed. That’s not in our decision making.”

Newton should be able to play against the Broncos next week as long as he’s cleared by a Patriots team doctor. It will have been 16 days since Newton’s initial positive test by the next time the Patriots take the game field.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images