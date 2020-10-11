Cardinals’ Chandler Jones ‘Probably’ Done For Season After Bicep Injury

You hate to see it, but it looks like a former New England Patriot may have suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5.

Despite Arizona’s win over the New York Jets on Sunday, the Cardinals lost outside linebacker Chandler Jones in the second quarter. And head coach Kliff Kingsbury fears it will keep out the rest of the year.

“Chandler looks like a bicep(s),” Kingsbury told reporters after the win, via Sports Illustrated. “If that’s confirmed then that would probably be a season-ending injury.”

The incredibly reliable pass rusher has not missed a game since 2016, and since he entered the league after being drafted by the Patriots in 2012, he’s recorded a 97 sacks in his career.

Best wishes for a speedy recovery.