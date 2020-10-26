Cardinals’ Kenyan Drake Reportedly Could Miss Game Against Patriots With Injury

The Arizona Cardinals are putting together a pretty exciting season.

But after a big overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks, an NFC West rival who had not dropped a game to that point, the Cardinals unfortunately lost Kenyan Drake to injury.

The running back was emotional as he was carted off the field in the fourth quarter, but the injury reportedly won’t end his season. It could, however, keep him sidelined in New England when the Cardinals play the Patriots in four weeks.

“Kenyan Drake is expected to miss ‘a few weeks’ with a slight tear of a ligament in his ankle,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday reported. “Cardinals are treating it like a high ankle sprain.”

Arizona plays New England in Week 11 on Nov. 29, 2020.

The running back has been a huge part of the Cardinals’ offense, with Drake racking up 119 carries for 512 yards and four touchdowns so far this season.

This certainly would benefit New England in the matchup, but Arizona obviously will hope to get Drake back as soon as he’s fully recovered.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images