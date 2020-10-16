Carlos Correa Had Blunt Message For Dusty Baker, Jose Altuve Before Walk-Off HR

The Houston Astros have survived for another day, and Carlos Correa seemed to know he was going to make that happen.

Tied at three in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Correa stepped in during the bottom of the ninth. The shortstop proceeded to laun a winning home run to keep Houston’s season alive, forcing a Game 6.

Correa said after the game he had been doing some work with hitting coach Alex Cintron and was feeling good about his swing. That prompted him to parade around the dugout before the at-bat and tell guys he was about to go up and win it.

“Boy, that was very crucial,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said, via ESPN. “I mean, Carlos told me before he went up there, he goes, ‘Walk-off.’ I said, ‘Go ahead on, man.'”

“I was like, ‘Wow, this feels good,'” Correa said of his work with Cintron. “So when I went into that at-bat, I told Altuve walking off the field, I said, ‘I’m going to end it.'”

Indeed he did.

