Celtics Rumors: Boston Interested In Moving Up In 2020 NBA Draft?

The Boston Celtics own three picks in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft.

For now, at least.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman reported this week that scouts and agents mentioned the Celtics, among other teams, have expressed interest in moving up the draft board.

According to Wasserman, it’s unclear who Boston would target, though it’s possible the Celtics could look to consolidate their draft capital, which currently includes the 14th, 26th and 30th selections in Round 1.

The Celtics face a bit of a roster crunch even before factoring in their three first-round picks. So, packaging them in a trade certainly would make sense, as it would alleviate said crunch while theoretically increasing the likelihood of Boston landing an impact prospect.