Champions League Draw: Groups, Matchups Set For UEFA’s Top Tournament

The soccer world now can start previewing the action the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League will feature.

UEFA conducted the Champions League group-stage draw Thursday, setting the groups, matchups and schedule for this year’s edition of European men’s club soccer’s elite competition. UEFA sorted the 32 teams into eight groups, and the tournament will begin under its traditional home-and-away, round-robin format.

Here are the 2020 Champions League groups.

Group A: Bayern Munich; Atletico Madrid; RB Salzburg; Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B: Real Madrid; Shakhtar Donetsk; Inter Milan; Monchengladbach

Group C: Porto; Manchester City; Olympiakos; Marseille

Group D: Liverpool; Ajax; Atalanta; Midtjylland

Group E: Sevilla; Chelsea; Krasnodar; Rennes

Group F: Zenit St. Petersburg; Borussia Dortmund; Lazio; Club Brugge

Group G: Juventus; Barcelona; Dynamo Kiev; Ferencvaros

Group H: PSG; Manchester United; RB Leipzig; Istanbul Basaksehir

The early buzz centers around Group G, where Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus will take on Lionel Messi’s Barcelona. These Juventus-Barcelona matchups likely will add fresh entries in the rivalry these soccer legends have shared for over a decade.

The Champions League group stage will begin Oct. 20 and 21 on Gameday 1. The group stage will end Dec. 8 and 9 on Gameday 6.

