Chargers Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online, On TV

Los Angeles Chargers rookie Justin Herbert will be tasked with going toe-to-toe with a future Hall of Fame quarterback for the second time in as many weeks.

Herbert and the Bolts will be in New Orleans on Monday night for a primetime matchup against Drew Brees and the Saints. LA is coming off a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which Tom Brady mounted a vintage second-half comeback.

New Orleans will be trying to notch its second consecutive win, but it will have to do so without Michael Thomas. The star wide receiver will be sidelined in Week 5 for disciplinary reasons.

Here’s how to watch Chargers vs. Saints online and on TV:

When: Monday, Oct. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images