Check Out Cam Newton’s Gameday Outfit As Quarterback Returns Vs. Broncos

The New England Patriots will be back in action Sunday afternoon.

So will their starting quarterback.

Cam Newton is set to return to the field for the Patriots’ tilt against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium. Newton was sidelined for New England’s road matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs after he became the first Patriots player to test positive for COVID-19 this season. Additional positive tests out of Foxboro forced the New England-Denver contest to be rescheduled twice.

The pair of postponements allowed Newton’s absence from the Patriots to be limited to one game. In typical Newton fashion, he was dressed to the nines as he arrived to the stadium for the Week 6 showdown.

The slick gameday get-up wasn’t the only way Newton captured the attention of Patriots fans Sunday. The star signal-caller fired up the Foxboro Faithful with a hype video shared hours before kickoff.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images