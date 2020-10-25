Check Out Cam Newton’s Gameday Outfit For 49ers-Patriots Week 7 Matchup

If the “look good, feel good, play good” notion is true, Cam Newton could be in store for a big day Sunday.

Newton tends to make headlines on gamedays even before he takes his first snap. The star quarterback is one of the NFL’s sharpest dressers, and he’s off to a strong start in the fashion department thus far in his Patriots tenure.

New England and the San Francisco 49ers are set to play in crisp fall conditions for their Week 7 tilt at Gillette Stadium, and Newton embraced the autumn weather with his latest gameday ‘fit, highlighted by a slick pair of boots.

You can check the signal-caller’s threats out via photos shared by the Patriots and Newton’s production company.

Newton clearly is eager to try and help the Patriots get back in the win column following two consecutive losses. The quarterback made as much clear with a hype video shared to his Instagram hours before kickoff.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images