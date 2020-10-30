Check Out Highlights From Bruins’ Virtual Halloween Visit With Children

The Bruins didn’t let COVID-19 impact their ability to share special experiences with children at Boston hospitals.

The B’s carried on their annual tradition of dressing up and visiting kids Thursday. And although the event had to be held virtually, no one missed a beat.

Patrice Bergeron absolutely nailed an Elmo impression, while other members of the team dressed up as other “Sesame Street” characters.

It was pretty awesome, check out some highlights below:

Hopefully next year the B’s will be back to visiting everyone in person.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images