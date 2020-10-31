Check Out Jayson Tatum’s Son, Deuce, In His Adorable Halloween Costume

Someone fill that candy bucket up to infinity and beyond

Deuce Tatum got a little emotional this year on Halloween.

But who could blame the poor kid? The holiday finally falls on a Saturday but also is in the middle of a global pandemic.

His father, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, posted a snapchat of Deuce all dressed up in a Buzz Lightyear costume. And despite the waterworks, the two-year-old looked absolutely adorable.

Check out his costume:

No word yet on the actual reason why Deuce was crying, but perhaps it has something to do with his empty, pumpkin-shaped candy bucket.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

