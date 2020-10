The New England Patriots dropped their third consecutive game against the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

And while it may not be a game New England fans want to relive, we’re not one to overlook on-field highlights and some noteworthy postgame conversations.

The Patriots on Tuesday night shared just that with a behind-the-scenes “sights and sounds” video. Check it out:

Sunday's sights and sounds. pic.twitter.com/YQehc3Z7zN — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 27, 2020

The 2-4 Patriots will look to turn the page as they travel to face the 5-2 Buffalo Bills on Sunday.