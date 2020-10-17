Check Out These Photos Of Fenway Park As An Early Voting Location

Another sign of how weird 2020 has been? The first time people other than employees are being allowed into Fenway Park is Saturday, and it’s so they can vote.

The Red Sox applied for, and were granted, permission to have Fenway Park serve as an early voting location for City of Boston residents. Because of the amount of space available, it was a borderline no-brainer of a decision, as it is easy to maintain social distancing.

Of course, because fans were not allowed inside the ballpark this season, this is the first time people are being permitted to go inside the park.

The Red Sox and Fenway Park Twitter accounts showed off some photos of the setup.

We’ll be ready for Boston tomorrow!



Who: Boston Registered Voters

What: Early Voting

Where: Fenway Park

When: 11am-7pm Sat & Sun



🗳 https://t.co/Uj4ou0PPuQ pic.twitter.com/Btx8sAFTpI — Fenway Park (@fenwaypark) October 16, 2020

Batter’s Box ➡️ Ballot Box



Prepped & ready to host early voting: https://t.co/TNu271yiIB pic.twitter.com/lAcr7raCRT — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 16, 2020

Fenway will be an early voting location this Saturday and Sunday, and only residents of the city can cast their ballot on Jersey Street.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images