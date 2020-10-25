Check Out This Incredible View Of World Series Game 4’s Bonkers Ending

And you thought Game 3 of the 2013 World Series had a crazy ending.

(Well, it did, but what we saw Saturday night was even more nutty.)

The Tampa Bay Rays, down to their final strike, trailed the Los Angeles Dodgers, 7-6, with two outs and two men on in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 4 of the 2020 Fall Classic. The ensuing mayhem — Brett Phillips single; Chris Taylor bobble in center field, Randy Arozarena stumble; misplay by catcher Will Smith — resulted in a walk-off win for the Rays, who tied the World Series at a game apiece.

Watch the wild final sequence from this incredible angle:

Insane.

The Rays and Dodgers will meet Sunday night for Game 5. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.

