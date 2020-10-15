Cheerful Dak Prescott Addresses Fans In First Comments Since Injury

Dak Prescott is on the mend.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback addressed his supporters Thursday in a video shared to his official Instagram account. Prescott suffered a gruesome, season-ending leg injury Sunday in his team’s game against the New York Giants.

“This little adversity is just going to be another chapter in the book,” Prescott said. “And I’m excited to move forward and write it.”

Added Prescott: “I can’t thank you enough for all of your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days. They’ve been more than overwhelming.”

Take a look: