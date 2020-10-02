Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Watched Cam Newton Highlights Before Anyone Knew Who They Were

Two former league MVPs will face off in Week 4 of the NFL season as the New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs.
Of course, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been watching film of Newton closely ahead of their matchup. But his familiarity with the Patriots signal-caller goes back years.
Like, way before anyone know who either of them were.
“I wish I could do some of the things he does, as far as how physical he is, and the way he’s able to make plays happen. He’s a great football player, someone I watched when he was at Auburn,” Mahomes said, via MassLive’s Matt Vautour.
But Newton got on Mahomes radar even before that. When the Chiefs quarterback was growing up in eastern Texas, Newton was near by playing in junior college.
“He went to Blinn College which is down there kind of close to East Texas, and so he played against TJC,” Mahomes said. “I used to see his highlights when I was back in high school in those days. He’s a great football player and he’s in a great spot now. He’s playing really good football. So you understand it’s going to be great challenge to go up against this team knowing that they’re going to be able to really move the football.”
Kansas City is undefeated entering the game, while the Patriots are 2-1.