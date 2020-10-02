Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Watched Cam Newton Highlights Before Anyone Knew Who They Were

Two former league MVPs will face off in Week 4 of the NFL season as the New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs.

Of course, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been watching film of Newton closely ahead of their matchup. But his familiarity with the Patriots signal-caller goes back years.

Like, way before anyone know who either of them were.

“I wish I could do some of the things he does, as far as how physical he is, and the way he’s able to make plays happen. He’s a great football player, someone I watched when he was at Auburn,” Mahomes said, via MassLive’s Matt Vautour.

But Newton got on Mahomes radar even before that. When the Chiefs quarterback was growing up in eastern Texas, Newton was near by playing in junior college.