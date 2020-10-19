Chiefs Vs. Bills Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online

The first of two NFL Week 6 games Monday night will be a matchup of AFC powerhouses.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be in Buffalo for a tilt with the Bills. Both teams are coming off their first loss of the season. The Chiefs were outlasted by the Las Vegas Raiders in a shootout, while the Bills were routed by the Tennessee Titans.

Monday also will mark the first head-to-head matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, two of the best young quarterbacks in football.

Here’s how to watch Chiefs vs. Bills online:

When: Monday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live | Amazon Prime

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images