Christian McCaffrey Injury: Matt Rhule Shares Encouraging Update On Panthers Star

The Carolina Panthers need a jolt if they want to stay in the playoff hunt, and they might get a pretty big one soon from Christian McCaffrey.

The star running back has been out since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2. He’s been eligible to return off IR for a couple weeks now, but the Panthers clearly have been playing things safe with him and electing not to put a timetable on his return.

But it appears there’s a slight chance McCaffrey could be ready for Carolina’s Week 8 Thursday Night Football matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

“I’m hopeful,” Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Tuesday, via WCNC. “He looks like he’s moving around great.”

Rhule said whether or not McCaffrey practices Tuesday or Wednesday will determine if he’s able to go Thursday. Regardless, the team did announce Tuesday that the 24-year-old was designated to return off IR.

