Christian McCaffrey Injury: Star RB Unlikely To Be Active For Panthers’ TNF Game

It was always far-fetched due to logistics, but it appears Christian McCaffrey being ruled out for Thursday’s game is about to become official.

The Carolina Panthers’ star running back is recovering from a high ankle sprain sustained during Week 2. He’s eligible to come off injured reserve, and there always was a distant chance he’d be ready for the Panthers’ Week 8 game.

However, the problem is that the Panthers’ Week 8 game is Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons, giving McCaffrey a few less days to get ready to go.

And according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Thursday morning, McCaffrey probably won’t play.

#Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) isn’t expected to be activated from injured reserve for tonight’s game against the #Falcons, per sources. He returned to practice Tuesday and Carolina hasn’t formally ruled him out. But it was a long shot all week and remains that way. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2020

What should inspire optimism though is that now McCaffrey and the Panthers have a few extra days to get ready for their Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. One has to think the 24-year-old, barring a setback, will be ready for that.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports