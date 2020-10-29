Christian McCaffrey Injury: Star RB Unlikely To Be Active For Panthers’ TNF Game

It was always far-fetched due to logistics, but it appears Christian McCaffrey being ruled out for Thursday’s game is about to become official.
The Carolina Panthers’ star running back is recovering from a high ankle sprain sustained during Week 2. He’s eligible to come off injured reserve, and there always was a distant chance he’d be ready for the Panthers’ Week 8 game.
However, the problem is that the Panthers’ Week 8 game is Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons, giving McCaffrey a few less days to get ready to go.
And according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Thursday morning, McCaffrey probably won’t play.
What should inspire optimism though is that now McCaffrey and the Panthers have a few extra days to get ready for their Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. One has to think the 24-year-old, barring a setback, will be ready for that.