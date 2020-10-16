Clayton Kershaw’s NLCS Game 4 Outing Cut Short As Braves Get To Dodgers Ace

Clayton Kershaw had a strong track record going into his outing against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.

So good, in fact, that it probably was safe to assume the Los Angeles Dodgers ace would add to his dominance.

But that wasn’t the case.

Kershaw was tagged for four earned runs on seven hits during Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. He was removed after five-plus innings.

Prior to Thursday, the southpaw never lost a start to Atlanta.