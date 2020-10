Clemson reportedly will be without its quarterback for a little bit.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19. The Tigers are set to face the Boston College Eagles on Saturday.

Lawrence now must isolate for 10 days, per Rapoport, meaning he’ll miss Saturday’s game.

Clemson is undefeated on the season, and will try to keep that in tact when it takes on BC.

