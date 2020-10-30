Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence Releases Statement Confirming Positive COVID-19 Test

Trevor Lawrence himself has confirmed the reports of a positive COVID-19 test.

The Clemson Tigers quarterback released a statement shortly after news surfaced of a positive result.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19, and my symptoms have been relatively mild while I’m following the protocol from Clemson and the ACC,” Lawrence said. “The only thing that hurts is missing an opportunity to be with my teammates this weekend and play the game I love.”

Read the full statement below:

Clemson is set to take on the Boston College Eagles on Saturday.

