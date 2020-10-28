Cody Bellinger Harassed By Wasp During At-Bat For Dodgers In World Series

It was not the Los Angeles Dodgers’ best day at the plate during Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday.

With Blake Snell dealing for Tampa Bay, striking out more than half the batters he faced by the bottom of the fifth inning, the Rays made things difficult for them.

In fact, the highlight of the Dodgers’ offense was seeing a wasp bothering Cody Bellinger in the middle of his at-bat.

It was a pretty big one, too. And Bellinger couldn’t hit the bug with his bat, either.

Check out the scene below: