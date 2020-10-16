Colts Shutting Down Facilities After ‘Several’ Positive COVID-19 Tests

Add the Indianapolis Colts to the list of teams having to shut things down due to COVID-19.

The Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons over the last few weeks have had to make adjustments to varying degrees due to positive tests for the coronavirus.

And on Friday, the Colts announced they’d be working virtually after “several” individuals tested positive.

Indianapolis is scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Who knows if that will be played as planned.