Colts Vs. Bears Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

Nick Foles’ time once again is now.

The Chicago Bears quarterback will lead his team’s offense against the Indianapolis Colts when the teams meet Sunday at Soldier Field in an NFL Week 4 game. Bears coach Matt Nagy named Foles starting QB this week after he replaced Mitchell Trubisky and threw three touchdown passes last Sunday in Chicago’s comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.

The Colts will look to improve their record to 3-1, while the Bears aim to go 4-0 for the first time since 2006.

Here’s how to watch Colts versus Bears on TV and online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 4, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images