Colts Vs. Browns Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online

FirstEnergy Stadium will host a matchup Sunday that features two teams that historically have underachieved, but are off to decent starts in 2020.

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Cleveland to take on Baker Mayfield and the Browns. Both teams are 3-1 entering the matchup.

A three-game winning streak is on the line for both teams, as the Browns and Colts both lost their season openers before ripping off a trio of consecutive victories.

Here’s how to watch Colts vs. Browns online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 11, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images