Cowboys Players Rip Mike McCarthy-Led Coaching Staff In Texts To Reporter

In the least surprising development of all time, there apparently is trouble in Big D.

The Cowboys, in their first season with Mike McCarthy as their head coach, are a disappointing 2-4 through six games. Yes, the loss of star quarterback Dak Prescott must be taken into account, but Dallas was 1-3 before it lost Prescott and the defense has been an absolute disaster all season.

Now, with things going from bad to worse, players appear willing to vent their frustrations with McCarthy and his coaching staff.

Following Monday’s ugly 38-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, a pair of anonymous Cowboys players sent revealing text messages to NFL Network reporter Jane Slater.

Take a look: