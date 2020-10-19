Cowboys Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Game Online

The Dallas Cowboys will take the field Monday for the first time without quarterback Dak Prescott, going up against a talented Arizona Cardinals team.

Prescott, as you certainly have heard, was placed on injured reserve with a devastating ankle injury suffered in Week 5. (The Dallas QB has since had a positive update, with no infections after his surgery last week.)

The 2-3 Cowboys now will turn the reins over to signal-caller Andy Dalton as they hope to extend their lead in the NFC East with a win on “Monday Night Football” at AT&T Stadium.

The 3-2 Cardinals, on the other hand, will look to quarterback Kyler Murray and All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to guide them to a second consecutive win.

Here’s how to watch “Monday Night Football” online and on TV.

When: Monday, Oct. 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images