Cowboys Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Game Online

It'll be interesting to see what Dallas can do without Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys will take the field Monday for the first time without quarterback Dak Prescott, going up against a talented Arizona Cardinals team.

Prescott, as you certainly have heard, was placed on injured reserve with a devastating ankle injury suffered in Week 5. (The Dallas QB has since had a positive update, with no infections after his surgery last week.)

The 2-3 Cowboys now will turn the reins over to signal-caller Andy Dalton as they hope to extend their lead in the NFC East with a win on “Monday Night Football” at AT&T Stadium.

The 3-2 Cardinals, on the other hand, will look to quarterback Kyler Murray and All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to guide them to a second consecutive win.

Here’s how to watch “Monday Night Football” online and on TV.

When: Monday, Oct. 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

