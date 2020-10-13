Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For COVID-19, Expected To Miss These Games

COVID-19 has proven itself capable of reaching soccer’s stratosphere.

Portugal’s Football Federation announced Tuesday Cristiano Cristiano has tested positive for COVID-19. After withdrawing from his national team for the remainder of the current international break, the superstar forward is “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, the PFF said in a statement.

Ronaldo’s Portugal teammates all tested negative for COVID-19 and remain in contention to play against Sweden Wednesday in the UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo also is expected to miss Juventus’ Serie A game against Crotone on Saturday and his club’s UEFA Champions League opener against Dynamo Kiev on Oct. 20.

Most of the soccer world will hope he returns to Juventus in time to face Barcelona on Oct. 28 in the Champions League and rekindle his rivalry with Lionel Messi.