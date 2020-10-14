Cristiano Ronaldo’s Positive COVID-19 Test Prompts Juventus’ Stock Price To Dip

Cristiano Ronaldo’s well-being is important enough to move markets.
Juventus’ stock price fell dramatically Tuesday after Portugal’s Football Federation announced the soccer superstar had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Bloomberg’s Maria Tadeo and The BBC’s Mina Rzouki. Portugal said Ronaldo is feeling good and shows no coronavirus symptoms, but that didn’t stop Juventus’ shares on the Borsa Italiana equity market from dropping 2.22 percent to a six-month low.
Juventus’ share price had recovered most of its lost value by Wednesday morning.
Ronaldo is Juventus’ star player and most marketable asset. He’s expected to miss at least one upcoming game each in Serie A (the Italian league) and the UEFA Champions League. However, he’ll be eligible to play for Juventus against Barcelona on Oct. 28 if he returns one negative COVID-19 test on or before Oct. 21.