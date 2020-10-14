Cristiano Ronaldo’s Positive COVID-19 Test Prompts Juventus’ Stock Price To Dip

Cristiano Ronaldo’s well-being is important enough to move markets.

Juventus’ stock price fell dramatically Tuesday after Portugal’s Football Federation announced the soccer superstar had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Bloomberg’s Maria Tadeo and The BBC’s Mina Rzouki. Portugal said Ronaldo is feeling good and shows no coronavirus symptoms, but that didn’t stop Juventus’ shares on the Borsa Italiana equity market from dropping 2.22 percent to a six-month low.

One important positive Covid 19 test and Juventus' stock market price has fallen (fallen by 2.22%) The Ronaldo effect. — Mina Rzouki (@Minarzouki) October 13, 2020

Juventus shares plunge to a six- month low after Ronaldo tests positive pic.twitter.com/LYg75egvKx — Maria Tadeo (@mariatad) October 13, 2020

Juventus’ share price had recovered most of its lost value by Wednesday morning.

Ronaldo is Juventus’ star player and most marketable asset. He’s expected to miss at least one upcoming game each in Serie A (the Italian league) and the UEFA Champions League. However, he’ll be eligible to play for Juventus against Barcelona on Oct. 28 if he returns one negative COVID-19 test on or before Oct. 21.

Thumbnail photo via Leonel de Castro/Global Images/SipaUSA/USA TODAY Sports Images