Dak Prescott Emotional As Cowboys Quarterback Exits Field After Injury

It was an emotional evening at AT&T Stadium on Sunday as Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the second half of his team’s game against the New York Giants.

Prescott went to the ground holding his right ankle after a quarterback-designed run.

Both Cowboys teammates and Giants players offered the signal-caller their well wishes as he was carted off the field. But perhaps hardest to watch was Prescott’s reaction, as he was visibly emotional upon leaving the field.

Dak brought to tears as he was being carted off the field.



Just brutal for the player, team and league entirely.

Wishing the Prescott a quick return to health.

