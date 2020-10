Dak Prescott’s recovery begins Sunday night.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback exited Sunday’s game against the New York Giants after sustaining a gruesome right ankle injury while rushing for a first down. He was taken to a local hospital after the incident.

And according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, Prescott will have surgery Sunday night to address the injury.

Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott is undergoing ankle surgery tonight, sources tell @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images