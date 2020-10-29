Damien Woody Rips ‘Disgusting’ Patriots Amid Woes: ‘They Flat-Out Stink’

Not only have the Patriots lost three games in a row. They’ve also looked bad doing it. Like, really bad.

New England has scored a total of 28 points during its awful three-game stretch, which includes losses to the Kansas City Chiefs (26-10), Denver Broncos (18-12) and San Francisco 49ers (33-6). The Pats now are 2-4, staring up at both the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in the AFC East.

Damien Woody, a former offensive lineman who spent five seasons with the Patriots from 1999 to 2003, couldn’t help but rip into his former team Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

“This has been un-Patriot-like,” Woody said. “You’re talking about a team in the New England Patriots that hasn’t scored more than 12 points in three consecutive losses. Do you know, in 20 years with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, they had never had anything like that in back-to-back weeks, let alone three consecutive weeks.

“The Patriots are 31st in explosive plays, only ahead of our New York Jets. Think how disgusting that is — to be associated, to be near how bad the New York Jets are as far as offense is concerned.”

OK, so the Patriots aren’t quite as bad as the Jets, who are winless in seven games and three-score underdogs this week against the Chiefs. But they have serious issues both offensively and defensively, and it’s fair to wonder whether Bill Belichick can work his magic this time around or if New England is destined for its first losing season since 2000.

“What we are seeing in New England is just pure disgusting,” Woody said. “I am so upset that I even have to talk about the Patriots this morning in this fashion, because I never thought I would be doing that. You know how much I revere Bill Belichick — he’s the GOAT, he’s the greatest — but right now, the Patriots flat-out stink. OK? They flat-out stink. I hate that I’m doing this, but Lord have mercy, just watching the Patriots makes me wanna gag on offense.”

Most Pats probably share Woody’s disgust at this point.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images