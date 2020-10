Daniel Jones’ path was as clear as it could be to the end zone.

But sometimes even the easiest path fails us.

The New York Giants quarterback ran 80 yards before tripping himself in the third quarter of their “Thursday Night Football” game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was pretty embarrassing. Check it out:

Daniel Jones took it 80 yards then tripped himself 😳



(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/WewolnJbZ4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 23, 2020

Ah, whoops.

Hey, at least Jones’ teammates got a good laugh out of it.

Daniel Jones’ teammates got a good laugh on the sidelines 😅 pic.twitter.com/Pgs1QLeYvm — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 23, 2020

The good news, though, is that New York eventually scored on the drive to take a 14-10 lead.

