Danny Ainge Hints At Kemba Walker Not Being Fully Healthy During Playoffs

There were times Kemba Walker left people scratching their heads during the postseason.

Not in a good way, to be clear.

During the NBA playoffs, the Boston Celtics’ star point guard didn’t always show the scoring prowess or ability to take over a game like we had grown used to him doing. And at times, that inability to dominate cost the Celtics games.

This season has been mired with lingering knee injuries for Walker, who was eased into game action when the Celtics arrived in the Orlando bubble.

And with the season now over, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge essentially admitted Walker wasn’t totally right.

“He was definitely not himself” Ainge said Thursday, via NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “I could tell he wasn’t the same, physically, as he was in October, November, and December.”

Walker wasn’t outright bad. He finished with an average of 19.6 points 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds over 17 games, playing nearly 37 minutes per game.

But, obviously, it wasn’t quite enough.

