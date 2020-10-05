Darren Waller, Derek Carr Among Raiders Fined By NFL For COVID-19 Violations

The NFL is taking its COVID-19 policy seriously, especially as it simultaneously deals with a team’s outbreak of the virus and games needing to be rescheduled as a result.

So when trying to deal with the Las Vegas Raiders’ violation of their health and safety policies, the league came down hard.

The NFL has fined several Raiders players for not adhering by its face mask mandate while attending a charity event held by tight end Darren Waller last week.

Waller will have to pay up to the tune of $30,000 for his charity event that raised more than $300,000, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Raiders teammates Derek Carr, Nathan Peterman, Jason Witten, Derek Carrier, Zay Jones, Nevin Lawson, Foster Moreau, Nathan Peterman, Hunter Renfrow and Erik Magnuson, who is on Las Vegas’ practice squad, were fined $15,000.

This is one of three instances in which Las Vegas has been disciplined by the league for for violating the COVID-19 policy.

