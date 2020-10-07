David Ortiz Hilariously Trolls Adam Wainwright About 2013 Red Sox-Cardinals World Series

It’s been seven years since the Boston Red Sox defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park to capture their third World Series championship in 10 seasons.

But David Ortiz won’t let Adam Wainwright forget about what happened.

The Red Sox legend, as you probably remember, had an incredible series, batting 11-for-16 with two runs, six RBIs and only struck out once.

Wainwright made his FOX Sports broadcasting debut Tuesday. And Ortiz wasted no time trolling him.

“Why did it take you guys so long in 2013 to stop pitching to me?” he asked.

Check out the exchange below:

It's @UncleCharlie50's first day with FOX and of course @davidortiz wasted no time trolling him on the 2013 World Series 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nuhVJaV9uK — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 6, 2020

Never change, Big Papi, never change.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/MLB