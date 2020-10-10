David Pastrnak Bids Torey Krug Farewell With Simple, Caption-Less Tweet

Torey Krug has a lot of friends in the Boston Bruins dressing room.

And while they’ll all certainly remain tight, things will be a little different with the star defenseman gone.

Krug on Friday signed a seven-year deal with the St. Louis Blues. And on Saturday afternoon, David Pastrnak offered a simple reaction to the news.

Pastrnak’s tweet also comes mere hours after Krug agreed to become best friends with Blues winger Robert Thomas, who got leveled by the blueliner in Game 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

