Deion Branch Clearly Miffed About Being Left Off Patriots’ All-Dynasty Team

Deion Branch was a surprising omission from the New England Patriots’ All-Dynasty team.

And, yep, he noticed.

The Patriots released the All-Dynasty team Thursday, and Branch was not included on the team nor named as an honorable mention.

Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and Troy Brown made the team, while Danny Amendola was considered an honorable mention.

Branch won a pair of Super Bowls with the Patriots (Moss and Welker didn’t win any in New England, for what it’s worth), reeling in 328 passes for 4,297 yards with 24 touchdowns over 89 games. As Tom Brady emerged as one of the great quarterbacks in the game, Branch often was one of his favorite targets, most notably in Super Bowl XXXIX where Branch caught a record-tying 11 passes for 133 yards en route to winning MVP.

So when Branch saw that he was left off the team, he was displeased.

Yeah, Branch definitely has reason to be frustrated.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images