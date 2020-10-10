Details Of Torey Krug’s Contract With Blues Emerge After Agreeing To Terms With Team

Torey Krug has found a new home.

The defenseman agreed to terms with the St. Louis Blues on Friday after spending the first nine seasons of his NHL career with the Boston Bruins.

It was suspected Krug would sign elsewhere after general manager Don Sweeney revealed no movement had been made on contract talks with the blue liner.

But now he goes to the team that defeated Boston in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

And it appears he got a raise, too.