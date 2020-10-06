Devin McCourty Explains Key Factors In Chiefs Earning Win Vs. Patriots

The New England Patriots’ defense did not allow a touchdown for the better part of three quarters against the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs’ offense.

New England held Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Tyreek Hill at bay for much of the contest. Unfortunately, however, two offensive touchdowns in the final 16 minutes propelled the Chiefs to a 26-10 win over the Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday.

Safety Devin McCourty explained that while the Patriots did make a handful of impactful plays, like the Stephon Gilmore forced fumble in the first half, they still left a few on that table. It was the difference in the final verdict, the captain said.

“Obviously, when we watch the film and get another look at it, we’ll see that some key plays in the game went their way,” the captain told reporters during a video conference. “Couple key third-down conversions in the red area and in the field really was the difference in the second half. You know, and then failing to make plays — my dropped interception, we had another deep ball where we possibly could’ve had an interception — we got to have those plays against this team, and we didn’t have it tonight.”

McCourty himself had what looked to be a sure interception on the Chiefs’ first drive of the game. It feel through his hands and led to a Kansas City field goal later on the drive.

The Patriots held the Chiefs to six points through the first 44 minutes of the game. A six-yard touchdown reception by Hill with 42 seconds left in the third marked Kansas City’s first touchdown of the game. For reference, Kansas City scored 27 points in the first half last week against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Listen, we’ve come out here, I think the last time we held them to zero points in the first. We know what we’re capable of doing, but we also know what they’re capable of doing,” McCourty said.

“Obviously, we had some really good moments out there on defense and then we had some plays when we didn’t play it right, they were able to make plays,” he continued. “That’s what happens when you go against a good football team, they’re going to make plays, we’re going to make plays. But like we said a couple weeks ago, they made more than we did and that was the difference tonight.”

Of course, the Patriots certainly could’ve benefitted from a second-quarter fumble recovery/interception by Shiquile Calhoun, but officials ruled it a sack by Chase Winovich and Kansas City punted.

The Patriots (2-2) will turn the page and welcome the Denver Broncos to Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images