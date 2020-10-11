Did Joaquin Buckley Deliver The Most Insane Knockout In UFC History?

Though early into the night at UFC Fight Island 5 in Abu Dhabi, a middleweight fight between Jaoquin Buckley and Impa Kasanganay on Saturday may have provided one of the most memorable highlights the sport has ever seen.

A little more than halfway through Round 2 of the match, Kasanganay caught a kick thrown by Buckley. He didn’t, however, account for Buckley’s other foot.

As his opponent held on to his left leg, Buckley jumped off his right one to spin a full 360 degrees and kick Kasanganay in the face.

The knockout already is being called one of the greatest in UFC history. Check it out below:

THE MOST UNBELIEVABLE KO IN UFC HISTORY 🤯 #UFCFightIsland5 pic.twitter.com/O7BOJg8h9c — UFC (@ufc) October 10, 2020

Ouch. We’re in pain just from watching that.

