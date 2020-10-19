Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger Explains Mindset Before Game-Winning Home Run

Cody Bellinger will have his seventh-inning swing during Game 7 of the National League Championship Series live on forever.

The Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder sent the eighth pitch of his seventh-inning at-bat into deep right field, a towering 400-foot shot. Bellinger’s solo homer gave the Dodgers a 4-3 lead, the final score of their series-clinching verdict against the Atlanta Braves.

“I tried to have the same approach,” Bellinger told FOX Sports after the win, breaking down the at-bat against Braves pitcher Chris Martin.

“I faced him in the eighth or ninth inning yesterday, felt pretty good against him, just tried to stay with myself right there,” Bellinger continued. “… Two strikes, I was in battle mode, and I got a pitch to hit right there. It was one of those where you hit it and you just know it right away, it felt really good.”

The NL Champion Dodgers now advance to face the AL Champion Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series, which will begin Tuesday.