Dodgers’ Justin Turner Makes Diving Tag To Hold Braves In NLCS Game 7

The Atlanta Braves had a great chance to add insurance runs in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

But they got into quite the pickle and squandered that opportunity.

Batting in the top of the fourth inning, Ozzie Albies walked to get on and stole second, and the Braves got two guys on with another walk from Dansby Swanson.

Austin Riley’s RBI single brought Ablies home to give Atlanta its lead back, and both Swanson and Riley advanced to scoring position after a wild pitch thrown by reliever Blake Treinen.

Then, things got even wilder.