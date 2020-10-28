Dodgers React To Kevin Cash Pulling Blake Snell From World Series Game 6

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series on Tuesday night, but they might not have had it not been for a head-scratching decision from the opposing dugout.

The Dodgers’ offense was stymied by Tampa Bay Rays Game 6 starter Blake Snell through five-plus innings. Snell had punched out nine Dodgers while allowing just one hit over 5 1/3 innings before he allowed a one-out single to Austin Barnes. LA’s catcher would be the last batter the southpaw faced on the night, as Rays manager Kevin Cash pulled Snell after just 73 pitches.

Nick Anderson replaced Snell and promptly gave up a double to Mookie Betts, who Tampa’s starter had struck out twice Tuesday. A wild pitch and an infield single later in the sixth, and the Dodgers took a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

After the game, Betts weighed in on Cash’s decision to yank Snell.

“At that point I was like, I got a chance,” Betts said, as seen on FOX’s postgame coverage. “Snell was rolling that day. You guys know how it is. You’re not really seeing it that well, he was mixing it up. I mean, he was tough. He was nasty tonight. I wasn’t asking any questions, though. I was just like, hey, your manager said you got to go and the next guy’s coming in. I knew at that point I’d try and put an at-bat together and go from there.”

Corey Seager, per ESPN, added: “He was tough all night. You tip your cap to him. He threw a helluva ballgame. He had us off balance, he made pitches, we grinded, we battled, and we didn’t really have an answer for him; and once he came out, it uplifted us a little bit, for sure. We started feeling a little momentum, we scratched a few runs and we ended up winning.”

Cash after the game explained the Dodgers’ potent lineup was the motive behind the controversial pitching change. Snell understandably acknowledged he was disappointed and upset by his skipper’s decision.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images