The Los Angeles Dodgers did something Tuesday night in Game 1 of the World Series that hasn’t been done in 108 years.

During the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, L.A. amassed three stolen bases.

The last time that happened? Well, let’s just say it’s been a while.

#Dodgers three steals in that inning tie a #WorldSeries record. It was the seventh time one team has stolen that many bases in a single inning.



The last team to do it was the Giants.



The New York Giants.



In 1912. — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) October 21, 2020

The fifth inning was good to the Dodgers as they put up four runs in the frame.