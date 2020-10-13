Dodgers Vs. Braves Live Stream: Watch NLCS Game 2 Online

The Los Angeles Dodgers thought they would be turning to one of their top pitchers in an effort to draw level in the National League Championship Series.

No such luck.

Trailing 1-0 in the NLCS, the Dodgers are set to face the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday for Game 2 from Globe Life Field.

Clayton Kershaw was supposed to get the ball for LA, but was scratched earlier in the day due to back spasms. Tony Gonsolin starts in his place and will be opposed by Ian Anderson.

Here’s how to watch Game 2 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6:05 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Fubo TV — Free trial | FOX Sports Go

