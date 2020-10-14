Dodgers Vs. Braves Live Stream: Watch NLCS Game 3 Online, On TV

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in danger of having their backs against the wall.

The Dodgers currently trail the Braves 2-0 in the National League Championship Series. LA flirted with evening the best-of-seven set Tuesday, but Atlanta withstood its Game 2 ninth-inning rally.

The sides are set to meet Wednesday for Game 3 at Globe Life Field. Julio Urias is slated to start for the Dodgers opposite the Braves’ Kyle Wright.

Here’s how to watch Dodgers vs. Braves Game 3 online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 6:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images