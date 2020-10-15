Dodgers Vs. Braves Live Stream: Watch NLCS Game 4 Online, On TV

Have the Dodgers really turned the tide or was Wednesday night a one-off?

Los Angeles earned 15-3 win over the Braves in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. Atlanta still holds a 2-1 edge in the best-of-seven series.

The two teams will meet Thursday night for Game 4 in Arlington, Texas. The Braves will send righty Bryse Wilson to the mound, while the Dodgers will counter with lefty Clayton Kershaw, who recently battled back spasms.

Here’s how to watch Game 4 of the 2020 NLCS online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Oct. 15, 4 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images